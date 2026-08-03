2027 Ram 1500 begins phasing out eTorque from the HEMI V8

Ram has confirmed that it will begin phasing out the eTorque mild-hybrid system from the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 early in the 2027 model year, returning the Ram 1500 to a more traditional version of its best-known engine. The company told MoparInsiders that a limited number of 2027 trucks will still use eTorque during the production transition, although pricing, fuel economy and trim-level availability remain unknown.

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Ram 1500 takes the HEMI V8 back to basics for 2027

The change will happen gradually rather than at the start of 2027 production. Once the transition is complete, the non-hybrid V8 will replace the current eTorque version. Removing the system eliminates the belt-driven motor-generator, 48-volt battery and automatic stop-start function, along with the brief electrical assistance that supports initial acceleration and smoother engine restarts.

Ram will retain variable valve timing and the Multi-Displacement System. MDS shuts down four cylinders under light loads to reduce pumping losses and fuel consumption. The naturally aspirated 345-cubic-inch HEMI should continue to produce 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque, preserving the current engine’s headline output while delivering a more conventional operating experience.

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The V8’s recent history helps explain the staged transition. Ram removed the HEMI when it refreshed the 1500 for the 2025 model year, replacing it with the twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six family. Customer demand persuaded the brand to bring the V8 back for 2026, but engineers first had to adapt the older engine and its controls to the truck’s newer Atlantis electrical architecture through a development effort reportedly known as Project F-15.

Using the familiar eTorque configuration likely helped Ram return the HEMI to production more quickly because the company already had experience with its calibration, emissions compliance and manufacturing requirements. The non-hybrid version then appeared in the 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee, confirming that the engine could operate in the latest truck without the 48-volt system.

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Ram has now indicated that the traditional V8 will expand beyond the Rumble Bee into the broader Ram 1500 lineup. The official 2027 range also includes the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and two versions of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six. Separate high-performance models, including the Rumble Bee SRT and Ram 1500 TRX SRT, use a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI rated at 777 hp.

Dropping eTorque will appeal to buyers who prefer a simpler, naturally aspirated V8 and an engine that continues running at traffic lights. The tradeoff removes electrical assistance and may affect fuel economy, but Ram has not yet published complete EPA ratings or pricing details for the non-hybrid 5.7-liter HEMI.