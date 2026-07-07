2027 Kia Carnival: the brand is too successful to care about major updates

Kia is currently operating like an unstoppable sales machine that refuses to break character. Fresh off launching the US-spec 2027 Kia Niro, the South Korean manufacturer has spent the last three years casually shattering its own annual sales records, and 2026 is delivering more of the same.

With 430,727 units moved since January, Kia just locked in all-time historic records for both June and first-half sales across the United States. They have successfully hypnotized American buyers with a clever product mix. Yet, buried within this avalanche of financial success sits a vehicle brave enough to fight in the thinning minivan trenches against the Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna, or the Odyssey: the 2027 Kia Carnival.

Instead of reinventing the wheel for a segment in decline, Kia is treating the updated Carnival with extreme corporate caution. For the 2027 model year, the big, “SUV-inspired” multi-purpose vehicle arrives with a price increase so microscopically subtle it feels like a rounding error. The base LX grade kicks off at an MSRP of $37,490, representing a staggering, wallet-busting $100 increase over the 2026 model. From there, the gas-powered lineup unfolds through the LXS at $39,490, the EX at $41,690, the SX at $46,590, and tops out with the SX Prestige at $51,590.

Naturally, the real battle happens on the electrified front. The 2027 Carnival Hybrid (HEV) skips the base tier entirely, starting at $41,490 for the LXS, before marching through the EX at $43,690, the SX at $48,590, and culminating in the SX Prestige at $53,590. Under the hood, the choice remains an ideological split. You can opt for the traditional 3.5-liter GDI Lambda III V6 pushing 287 HP and 260 lb-ft of torque, or succumb to efficiency with the hybrid’s 1.6-liter turbo and electric motor combo, which utilizes a 1.49 kWh lithium battery to yield a combined 242 HP and a very sensible 32 MPG.

Kia is pitching “enhanced flexibility” via optional second-row Captain’s Chairs on the EX and SX trims to improve access to the back row. There is also a newly introduced Dark Edition Package for the EX trim. Kia has killed off the Flare Red exterior paint, replacing it with a decidedly more subdued Iceberg Green across the higher trims. If your children want the Rear Seat Entertainment system on the Hybrid SX Prestige, you are now forced to buy the VIP Lounge Seats too.