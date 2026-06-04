Kia blames a “difficult market” while smashing U.S. sales records

Kia just wrapped up its best retail sales month in its entire U.S. history, extending a hot streak that refuses to slow down, no matter how much the industry tries to cry poverty.

In May 2026, Kia pushed a staggering 80,502 vehicles into American driveways, edging past the 79,007 units delivered during the same month last year. More importantly, retail sales jumped by 11%, confidently dethroning the company’s previous all-time record set back in August 2025. This stellar performance pushed Kia to its best year-to-date trajectory ever, locking in 360,220 vehicle sales over the first five months of 2026, a clean 2% bump over last year’s record-setting pace.

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the heavy lifting was done by the Telluride. Proving that suburban buyers still have an insatiable appetite for massive three-row family fortresses, Telluride sales surged 18% in May to 13,665 units, securing its fifth consecutive month of record-breaking data. Any industry fears that buyers were growing bored of the oversized crossover were thoroughly murdered by a sharp facelift introduced last winter that hit dealerships in early 2026.

The Kia Sportage also did its part, climbing 6% to 18,405 units to become the brand’s top overall seller for May, while the Carnival “multi-purpose vehicle”, swelled 16% to 8,062 deliveries.

But the real comedy lies in the electrification numbers, where the mainstream “EV crisis” narrative goes to die. While pure electric hatchbacks allegedly terrify the masses, Kia’s hybrid lineup is operating like an absolute money printer. Sportage Hybrid sales skyrocketed by an absurd 171%, Sorento Hybrids jumped 101%, and the Carnival Hybrid climbed 32%. Total hybrid sales posted a jaw-dropping 179% explosion.

Overall, Kia’s electrified models grew 133%, hitting historic all-time highs. Even the massive, living-room-sized EV9 electric SUV is thriving among the wealthy elite. Meanwhile, the sleeker, ground-up EV6 hatchback suffered another embarrassing blow, dropping from 801 units last May to just 708 this year.