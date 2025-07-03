2027 Jeep Renegade: a fresh, bold, and modern design revealed

According to the most recent rumors, 2027 will mark the debut of the new generation Jeep Renegade, a compact SUV that, however, at least for the moment, has not yet been officially announced. The American brand, an integral part of the Stellantis group, has not yet confirmed the details, but the rumors are becoming increasingly insistent.

Jeep Renegade: a video shows a new design hypothesis for the next generation

What seems certain is that the future Jeep Renegade will undergo a profound evolution, starting with its styling. The aesthetics will be grittier and more modern, in line with the new direction already undertaken by models like Compass and Cherokee. Several renders have already appeared on the web trying to imagine the look of the new Renegade, among which stands out the one created by digital artist Dimas Ramadhan, online as Digimods DESIGN.

In the digital creator’s project, the Renegade presents itself with a redesigned front end featuring squared headlights with U-shaped LED light signature, redesigned grille, more muscular bumper and fake tow hooks, and an obvious reference to the off-road world. The rear has also been subject to a profound update, with X-shaped LED taillights, a stylistic solution that recalls some iconic details seen on the latest generation Jeep models.

The new Renegade, according to hypotheses, will not be limited to an aesthetic restyling. There’s talk of electrified powertrains and completely updated technological equipment, to make the SUV more competitive and suited to current market needs.

It’s likely that the final design will be even bolder than what’s shown in the renders, aligning with the taut and aggressive lines of the latest Jeep innovations. All with the goal of clearly differentiating the Renegade from the model currently in production at the Italian plant in Melfi.

If these previews are confirmed, 2027 could represent the year of the Renegade’s relaunch, with a model capable of combining urban soul, off-road vocation, and cutting-edge technical solutions. To find out if this render will be close to the real model, we just have to wait for the official announcement from Jeep.