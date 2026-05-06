2027 Chrysler Pacifica heads to the first Trinitē Rally

Chrysler has chosen an unusual stage to showcase the qualities of the 2027 Pacifica, entering the updated minivan in the Trinitē Rally. The inaugural event takes place in Northern California over a route of about 500 miles, combining scenic roads, precision navigation and track sessions at Sonoma Raceway. The competition follows the TSD format, or time/speed/distance, a discipline that rewards consistency, accuracy in maintaining set times and speeds, and the ability to reach checkpoints by following a detailed roadbook, rather than outright speed.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica heads to Northern California for Trinitē Rally

Representing the brand will be a high-profile team made up of driver Nena Barlow, a four-time Rebelle Rally winner and experienced off-road instructor, alongside automotive journalist Sara Lacey, who specializes in evaluating vehicles in real-world conditions. Barlow said she already owns a Chrysler Pacifica and initially considered tackling the rally with her own minivan before Chrysler offered her the new 2027 version. For the driver, an event of this kind requires endurance, focus and trust in the vehicle, qualities the Pacifica should provide thanks to all-wheel drive, a 287 hp V6 and long-distance comfort.

The model entered is a Pacifica Limited AWD with the S Appearance Package in the new Olive Green color. It uses the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, which delivers 287 hp, enough to handle long highway stretches, variable road surfaces and constant changes of pace with confidence. The rally format offers an ideal setting to highlight the minivan’s strengths, from its comfortable ride and advanced safety systems to all-wheel drive, a cabin designed to reduce fatigue on long trips and the Stow ’n Go system, which provides the flexibility needed to manage luggage and gear over a multi-day route.

Matt McAlear, CEO of Chrysler and Dodge, described the Trinitē Rally as the ideal opportunity to show the Pacifica outside its traditional role as a family vehicle. He stressed that the minivan is also a true travel vehicle, capable of handling long distances and changing road conditions. Chrysler clearly aims to broaden the perception of the Pacifica among buyers who increasingly turn to three-row crossovers, showing that the minivan formula still makes sense through comfort, space, modularity and reliability when the miles add up and conditions change.