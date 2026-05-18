2026 Chrysler Pacifica AWD becomes a garage-friendly campervan

DLM-Distribution, a company based in Lake Crystal, Minnesota, has turned the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica Select AWD into a Class B campervan for people who want to travel and sleep on the road without dealing with the size and ownership costs of a traditional motorhome.

The Mini-T Campervan keeps the proportions of a minivan, with a height of 80 inches and a length of 204.5 inches. It remains compact enough to fit inside a standard home garage and can still serve as a daily vehicle.

Chrysler Pacifica Mini-T Campervan turns a minivan into a compact RV

The mechanical setup remains the same as the standard Pacifica, with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This combination allows the van to handle rain, snow, light dirt roads and mountain routes with more confidence than two-wheel-drive configurations.

Fuel economy stands at 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway, reasonable figures for this type of vehicle and significantly better than those of a conventional full-size camper.

DLM’s conversion includes a pull-out bed for two people, refrigerator, microwave oven, sink with integrated water tanks, storage compartments, privacy shades and a foldable portable toilet that stores under the bed platform.

The onboard electrical system uses a 110-watt solar panel, two AGM batteries and a 2,000-watt pure sine wave inverter. This setup can power lights, outlets, the microwave, electronic devices and medical equipment such as CPAP machines without relying on external generators.

As for standard equipment inherited from the Pacifica, the Mini-T includes a 360-degree camera, especially useful in tight spaces and campsites, adaptive cruise control with Stop and Go, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory and the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch display.

Towing capacity reaches 3,600 pounds thanks to the two-inch hitch, with a maximum tongue weight of 360 pounds. That is enough for small trailers or additional outdoor equipment.

DLM-Distribution builds and sells the Mini-T directly from its Minnesota headquarters for $66,900, positioning it as a more accessible alternative to Class B campervans based on larger platforms. It targets a customer base that continues to grow in the United States, supported by remote work and rising interest in van life.