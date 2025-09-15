2027 Chrysler Atlantic SUV imagined as rival to Escalade and Navigator

Chrysler has yet to unveil a new model capable of truly bringing it back into the game, but an intriguing idea has surfaced from the digital world. Enter the Chrysler Atlantic, an imaginary SUV created by designer Nihar Mazumdar and shared on Behance, which reinterprets the concept of American luxury with a modern twist.

Chrysler Atlantic SUV concept imagined as a modern American luxury rival

The project, envisioned to rival giants such as the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, showcases a large SUV with bold proportions and an unmistakably premium stance. Its silhouette doesn’t introduce groundbreaking lines, in fact, it borrows cues already seen in other utility vehicles, while the front fascia comes across as somewhat generic. Yet, despite this sense of familiarity, the model could hold strong commercial potential, enough to suggest that Chrysler might benefit from exploring an idea like this.

The name Atlantic is not new to Chrysler’s history. Back in the 1990s, the brand revealed a sporty concept with a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, powered by a 4.0-liter inline-eight. Today, in its digital reinterpretation, the SUV is presented in two nearly identical variants, distinguished only by subtle details such as a light bar connecting the headlights. Wheels, bumpers, and paintwork remain unchanged.

Mazumdar also designed several virtual renderings of the cabin. The interior adopts a minimalist approach, with few physical controls and a distinctly tech-oriented layout. Behind the multifunction steering wheel sits a compact digital instrument cluster, while the dashboard is dominated by a tablet-style central screen. The air vents have an original design, paired with simple climate controls, while the wide and solid center console completes the setup.

In reality, Chrysler had hinted at a future SUV with the 2022 Airflow concept, but that project has since been put on hold and its production prospects remain uncertain. Today, the Stellantis-owned brand’s U.S. lineup includes only the Pacifica and Voyager minivans, far too little for a marque with such rich heritage. A modern SUV, or perhaps a new flagship sedan to succeed the Chrysler 300, could be exactly what the brand needs to regain momentum.