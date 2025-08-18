2027 Alfa Romeo Giulia: something special is coming

According to reports, 2027 could be the year of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia, potentially arriving even before the next-generation Stelvio, though there’s no official confirmation yet. What does seem certain is that the new Giulia will feature a far more radical design shift compared to the SUV’s facelift. And, as always in such cases, opinions are already divided, largely due to the model’s break from its current styling.

New Alfa Romeo Giulia: expected 2027 debut with a completely redesigned look

With no spy shots yet available, the debate remains open. Some sources suggest the new Giulia will take shape as a fastback sedan, while others believe it will adopt a crossover-like body with a lower stance and sporty character. What seems confirmed is that the car will be built on the STLA Large platform and offered both as a full-electric model and with internal combustion options. Initially, only hybrids were rumored, but gasoline and diesel variants may also remain part of the lineup.

The new Giulia will be expected to surprise while staying true to Alfa Romeo’s DNA, style, driving pleasure, handling, and performance, especially in the high-performance Quadrifoglio versions, once again anticipated as the flagship models. For long-time enthusiasts, there may still be a chance to get their hands on upcoming special editions while waiting for the new generation to be unveiled. According to the latest reports, new special editions of the Giulia and Stelvio are planned for 2026, created specifically to fill the gap caused by delays in the launch of the next generation.

More details on the project are expected between autumn and winter, when Stellantis is likely to clarify the brand’s future direction under its new CEO, Antonio Filosa.