2026 Ram 1500 Warlock back with more affordable price and additional choices

The Ram 1500 Warlock returns for 2026 with a renewed offering, designed for those seeking a pickup with authentic off-road soul without excessive costs. A concrete proposal for those who want performance, ruggedness, and an aggressive look, without unnecessary frills.

2026 Ram 1500 Warlock returns with V6 standard, HEMI V8 option starting at $46,875

At the base of the lineup we find the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque mild-hybrid system, which becomes the standard engine. With 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft of torque, it guarantees the power needed for off-road and daily use, keeping the entry price at $46,875 (excluding shipping costs).

Those who desire more power can opt for the new 3.0-liter twin-turbo HURRICANE six-cylinder, capable of delivering 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque, available with a reduced surcharge compared to the past. The classic 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with mild-hybrid technology also returns to the lineup, which for 2026 includes a high-performance sport exhaust as standard for a more pronounced sound. This unit develops 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque.

The Warlock maintains the technical elements that have made it a reference point in the category, sharing many solutions with the more expensive Rebel, with Bilstein shock absorbers, skid plates, tow hooks, and a one-inch lift, all designed to tackle difficult terrain. The vehicle is available exclusively in Crew Cab configuration with short bed and 4×4 drivetrain. The interior offers space for up to six people thanks to the front bench seat, with the practicality of the fold-down center console and numerous hidden storage compartments.

The design follows the Warlock philosophy with muscular lines, glossy black front grille with the RAM logo clearly visible, 18-inch black-painted alloy wheels, LED headlights, and total black details. Among the options, dedicated Warlock decals for the hood and sides stand out.

Inside, the Warlock offers an essential but complete environment, with a Uconnect 5 multimedia system with 8.4-inch touchscreen, 7-inch display for the driver, black cloth seats, and leather steering wheel. On the technology front, driving assistance systems are not lacking, such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping, blind spot monitoring, and hill descent management with Selec-Speed.

Those looking for a true work and off-road pickup, without exaggerated costs and without superfluous elements, find in the new 2026 Ram 1500 Warlock a concrete solution, with all the reliability and grit that distinguish the Ram brand.