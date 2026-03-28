2026 Ram 1500 Tungsten sets a new benchmark for luxury trucks

Ram places the 2026 Ram 1500 Tungsten Crew Cab 4×4 at the top of its lineup with the goal of redefining the boundaries of the luxury pickup segment, in a market where Ford and GMC have already raised the bar with models such as the F-150 Platinum and Sierra Denali Ultimate. Pricing starts at $88,800, and Ram adds a $2,595 destination charge, bringing the total to nearly $91,400 before options.

Ram 1500 Tungsten pushes deeper into luxury territory for 2026

The most important technical change involves the powertrain. The traditional HEMI V8 gives way to the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane High Output inline-six, which delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque. Those figures place the Tungsten near the top of the segment. Beyond the raw numbers, what really sets this engine apart is the way it delivers its power, with strong response from low rpm and a smoother, more progressive character than the old naturally aspirated V8. Ram pairs it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard four-wheel drive, a setup that helps the truck handle very different situations with ease, from towing to low-grip surfaces.

Even with its luxury-focused positioning, the Tungsten keeps the credentials of a real pickup. Towing capacity reaches 9,150 pounds, a figure that covers most work and recreational needs, while payload stands at 1,170 pounds. Ram also offers dedicated towing packages, confirming that utility remains a core part of the project.

From a design standpoint, Ram has chosen an elegant look rather than an aggressive one, relying on 22-inch wheels, full-LED lighting, and details that suggest quality without leaning on visual excess. Buyers who want to go beyond the pavement can also choose the optional Off-Road Group.

The cabin, however, is where the Tungsten creates the biggest gap both within the Ram lineup and against its closest rivals. The perceived material quality moves close to that of traditional premium flagships, with high-grade leather, real wood trim, carefully finished surfaces, and a suede-like headliner. The front seats offer power adjustment, heating, and ventilation, while rear passengers also get heated and ventilated seats, a level of treatment that still remains fairly rare in the pickup world.

The technology package completes the picture with a dashboard built around three separate screens. Ram includes a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 central display, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen. The truck also gets a 23-speaker Klipsch audio system, one of the most distinctive features in the entire package.