2026 Jeep Recon: here’s when it will finally arrive in showrooms

The Jeep Recon is still waiting for its commercial launch, and the reason does not appear to involve the product itself. Instead, it comes down to production priorities at the Toluca plant in Mexico, where Jeep builds the model alongside the new Cherokee. Speaking to MoparInsiders.com, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf explained that the delay stems from the decision to bring Cherokee production up to full speed first, pushing the structured ramp-up of the electric off-roader to a later stage.

Jeep Recon delayed as Cherokee takes priority at Toluca plant

Jeep sees the Cherokee as one of its core volume models because it serves a broader audience and uses a more mainstream mechanical package. Right now, that gives it priority over much of the available capacity at the Mexican plant. The Recon, by contrast, plays a more image-driven and positioning-focused role. Production volumes should be lower, but the model carries major symbolic weight, especially because of what it represents in Jeep’s electric transition.

The Recon could reach dealerships in the summer or fall of 2026. Based on Broderdorf’s comments, however, order books should open around mid-year, and the first media drives are expected to take place around the same time. That would mark the model’s first real contact with the market, with an opportunity to learn more about configurations, trims, and early pricing details.

The Recon’s strategic importance stands out even more outside North America. In Europe, Jeep faces increasingly strict emissions rules that make the medium-term future of models like the Wrangler harder to manage without major technical updates. A fully electric off-roader that can still deliver the credible trail capability tied to Jeep’s identity could become an important tool for keeping the brand competitive in a segment that may change quickly under regulatory pressure.

For now, the delay appears to reflect an industrial scheduling issue rather than uncertainty around the project itself. The Recon remains one of the most anticipated vehicles in Stellantis’ upcoming EV lineup.