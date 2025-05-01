New Jeep Compass: first unveiled images of the new SUV

The new generation of the Jeep Compass is now close to its official presentation, expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, as often happens, the first images of the final model have leaked online. From the teasers released by Jeep and spy photos previously circulated, an evolution towards a more squared design compared to the current generation was already apparent. The new model will be based on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, which supports hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 100% electric powertrains.

New Jeep Compass: official debut coming soon, but first images already online

The images, published by the Brazilian website Quatrorodas, show the new Compass in different configurations. The lime green specimen, marked with the “e” emblem on the tailgate, is most likely the fully electric version. The white model, with black details and a different front skid plate, could represent the Trailhawk trim, designed for off-road use.

The interiors have also been revealed thanks to a leaked image showing a deeply renovated cabin. At the center of the dashboard stands a modern infotainment display, positioned above an orderly series of physical controls and a multifunctional knob. The environment is enriched with satin aluminum details and numerous storage compartments, confirming a practical and functional layout.

Among the elements that characterize the richer trims are the double sunroof, head-up display, and leather upholstery with visible stitching, clear indicators of a premium vocation. Aesthetically, the new Compass features more sculpted and dynamic lines, with pronounced fenders, sharp LED lights, and thin air intakes integrated into the front. The squared wheel arches and protective plastic coverings emphasize the SUV’s robust and adventurous character.

The adoption of the new STLA Medium platform has also made it possible to reduce front and rear overhangs, contributing to a more compact and balanced silhouette without sacrificing solidity.

Production of the new Jeep Compass will begin by the end of 2025 at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy. Initially, production was also planned in Canada in 2026 for the North American market, but uncertainty related to US tariffs would have delayed those plans. All technical details and complete specifications of the model will be revealed during the official presentation, which is now imminent.