2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid isn’t perfect, but promising

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is stepping back into the spotlight, aiming to reclaim its place among the most popular three-row crossovers on the market. Yet, perfection is still a distant dream: the new 3.5-liter V6 is actually less muscular than the outgoing 3.8-liter, and fuel efficiency has taken a slight dip. The design and tech took a step forward, while the engine quietly took one back.

The real excitement, however, surrounds the upcoming Palisade Hybrid, the model’s very first electrified version. Not available at launch, it’s the one customers are eagerly waiting for, since it promises more power along with better fuel economy. Hyundai has teased that the SUV should average over 30 mpg, with a full-tank range of more than 600 miles. EPA’s official figures are still under wraps, but Hyundai has already posted its own estimates online, complete with a disclaimer that basically says, “don’t quote us just yet”.

Looking at the numbers, the story is encouraging. The front-wheel-drive model is the most frugal, with the lower-spec SEL trim delivering a projected 34 mpg combined. All-wheel drive drops that to 29 mpg, but it’s still solid for a roomy three-row SUV.

Compared to the gas-powered Palisade, the hybrid shines with up to 61% better fuel efficiency, especially in the Blue trim. And efficiency isn’t its only trick: thanks to a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with an electric motor, the hybrid cranks out 329 HP and 332 lb-ft of torque, far outpacing the V6’s 287 HP and 266 lb-ft.

That sets up a clear duel with Toyota’s Grand Highlander Hybrid. Toyota edges ahead with up to 36 mpg but lags in power with just 245 horses. The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max flips the script with 362 HP, but burns more gas at 27 mpg. The Palisade Hybrid lands right in the sweet spot, balancing strength and efficiency in a way that could win over many families.

As for pricing, the Hybrid Blue SEL FWD starts at $43,660, about $4,700 more than the base gas model. Across other trims, the difference shrinks to just over $2,200. Not pocket change, but considering the extra muscle and fuel savings, it’s a trade many buyers will be happy to make.