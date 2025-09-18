2026 Honda Ridgeline, the price of the pickup remains competitive

The Honda Ridgeline has always occupied a unique niche among midsize trucks, offering the comfort of a crossover with the practicality of a pickup. For 2026, the model remains true to its original formula, blending car-like driving dynamics with modest hauling abilities.

While it doesn’t introduce radical changes, it does bring subtle updates that refresh its appeal, such as a new Ash Green Metallic paint option for the TrailSport trim and a contrasting black roof now available on the Black Edition.

Starting at $42,090, the Ridgeline is not the cheapest option in the segment, Chevrolet’s Colorado WT 4WD takes that honor at $36,895. Yet at the top end, the Ridgeline Black Edition at $48,690 looks like a solid deal compared to competitors like the 2025 Jeep Gladiator Mojave X, which commands over $63,000. Against the Ford Ranger Lariat 4WD, the price gap is only $460, while Toyota’s Tacoma Limited Double Cab 4WD is nearly $6,000 more expensive.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 producing 280 HP and 362 lb-ft of torque, paired with standard all-wheel drive. Unlike rivals, Honda has yet to adopt electrification for the Ridgeline, while the Toyota Tacoma offers a hybrid turbocharged engine with significantly more power and torque. Fuel economy is rated at 18/24/21 mpg (city-highway combined), putting the Ridgeline on par with the non-hybrid Tacoma but behind hybridized or turbocharged competitors.

Where Honda stands out is in utility: the 5.3-foot bed offers 33.9 cubic feet of space, and thanks to the signature in-bed trunk, owners get an additional 7.3 cubic feet of hidden storage, something no rival midsize pickup can match.

Overall, while the aging powertrain is starting to feel dated and rivals bring broader lineups with cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Honda Ridgeline still shines as a practical, US-built midsize truck. Its comfort continues to make it an appealing choice.