2026 Shelby Super Snake: this Mustang is scary, even for the GTD

Unveiled in Scottsdale, the 2026 Shelby Super Snake ranks among the most extreme Mustangs ever built. With more than 830 horsepower and production limited to 300 units, this version pushes well beyond the traditional boundaries of the muscle car segment, moving into direct supercar territory. All of this comes at a price that, while high, still remains significantly lower than that of far more exclusive rivals.

The project starts with the latest-generation Ford Mustang. The Super Snake stands as the most powerful road-going Shelby currently offered, clearly surpassing every other street-legal variant in the brand’s lineup. At its core sits the familiar 5.0-liter Coyote V8, now developed to a level that until recently seemed unrealistic for a car fully approved for everyday use.

Shelby begins with a Mustang GT Premium Fastback equipped with the Performance Pack, active exhaust, MagneRide suspension, upgraded brakes with red calipers, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. In standard form, the naturally aspirated V8 produces 480 horsepower, matching a stock Mustang GT. The real transformation, however, comes with Shelby’s supercharging system. A 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, running on 93-octane fuel, pushes output beyond 830 horsepower, making the Super Snake the most powerful street-legal Shelby Mustang ever produced.

The engine benefits from an upgraded cooling system, while the Shelby by Borla exhaust amplifies the V8’s aggressive character. Shelby reinforces the drivetrain with dedicated half-shafts, installs a model-specific suspension setup, and upgrades the braking system to handle the significantly higher performance. Six-speed manual versions also receive a short-throw shifter, designed to deliver quicker and more precise gear changes.

All Super Snake models ride on 20-inch forged magnesium wheels, reducing rotating mass by approximately 36.8 pounds (16.7 kg). This reduction improves acceleration, braking, and steering response, helping transform the Mustang into a track-capable machine while preserving real-world road usability.

The starting price of the 2026 Shelby Super Snake is set at $175,885. While substantial, that figure includes the donor vehicle, the full Shelby conversion package, and a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty. For comparison, a standard Mustang GT starts below $60,000, a Dark Horse exceeds $70,000, and the Mustang GTD climbs beyond $300,000 despite offering less power.

Production is limited exclusively to the U.S. market, with 300 numbered examples planned. Each car features exclusive touches such as a serialized dashboard plaque, bespoke interior finishes, and a heavily revised exterior design that clearly sets the Super Snake apart from any other Mustang on the road.