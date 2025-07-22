2026 Fiat Titano debuts with extensive Mopar accessories catalog

Mopar, the Stellantis brand specialized in original parts and accessories, brings its extensive experience in the pickup world to serve the new 2026 Fiat Titano. For the Italian brand’s debut in the D-pickup segment, Mopar has created a comprehensive catalog that aims to enhance functionality, customization and off-road capabilities.

2026 Fiat Titano: Mopar creates over 40 accessories to make the pickup even more versatile

Produced at the Stellantis plant in Córdoba, Argentina, the Fiat Titano can count on over 40 accessories developed to meet the needs of a diverse clientele: from those seeking practical solutions for work, to those wanting a more distinctive and performance-oriented vehicle. The catalog includes functional equipment such as a 3.5-ton tow hitch, bed extensions, cargo boxes, side steps, electric hood and even a wireless smartphone charger.

Some of these elements are exclusive to the Titano in the pickup segment landscape, such as the retractable electric side steps, electric roof or wireless charger, often absent even as options in competing models. The catalog also includes aesthetic details for exterior customization, including decals, oversized mudguards, rear light cluster frames and inserts for handles and bumpers, designed to reinforce the vehicle’s robust and modern character.

For the launch, Mopar also unveiled the Titano by Mopar, an exclusive show car designed by the Stellantis Design Center. Conceived for Ranch-style use, this version stands out for its 1.5-inch raised suspension, 18-inch wheels with 285/65 XBRI tires, dedicated graphics and numerous accessories also available to the public: among these, roll bar, electric hood, tow hitch, side steps and enlarged mudguards.

To meet more specific needs, Mopar has also developed accessory packages designed for different usage profiles. All items can be purchased individually at Fiat dealerships or online through the official store on Mercado Livre, making it easier to customize the Titano from the moment of purchase.