2026 Dodge Charger selected as a finalist for the North American Car of the Year award

The 2026 Dodge Charger lineup continues to make headlines and has secured a spot among the three finalists for the prestigious 2026 North American Car of the Year. Competing for the award are the new 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack with the twin-turbo SIXPACK engine and the fully electric 670-horsepower Charger Daytona Scat Pack, together showcasing the brand’s multi-energy strategy.

2026 Dodge Charger: Scat Pack and Daytona named NACTOY finalists

“Being named a finalist for the North American Car of the Year award is a testament to Dodge’s relentless pursuit of performance and innovation,” says Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. He also highlights how the 2026 Charger lineup gives customers real freedom of choice, offering 550- and 670-horsepower versions available in both two-door and four-door body styles. “And we’re just getting started,” he adds.

The award’s jury also acknowledges the variety and quality of the contenders. “Once again, these finalists show the broad range of choices available to consumers,” says Jeff Gilbert, NACTOY president and WWJ Radio automotive journalist. “Our jurors selected vehicles that truly represent the best of the best.”

The two candidates offer different philosophies but share the same core identity. The SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack embraces classic American muscle, while the electric Daytona Scat Pack evolves Dodge’s signature attitude with instant torque and impressive power. Both maintain an aggressive look, with a body wider than any rival in the segment and a driver-focused cabin. Key features include a 16-inch central display, a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 system with wireless CarPlay and built-in Alexa, along with drive modes such as Sport, Custom and high-performance functions like Launch Control. All-wheel drive is available across the lineup.

The interior also offers generous cargo capacity and ample passenger space, while safety is enhanced by an extensive suite of advanced systems including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, active lane management, assisted driving and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go.

For 2026, Dodge delivers a powerful lineup with pricing that remains competitive. The 420-horsepower Charger R/T starts at $49,995; the 550-horsepower two-door Scat Pack at $54,995; and the four-door version at $56,995. The 670-horsepower electric Daytona Scat Pack will be available at $59,995. All customers will also receive a training day at the Radford Racing School to fully experience the new Charger’s capabilities.