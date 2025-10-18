2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale looks barely updated: can it really be called new?

Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale update a few days ago, presenting it as a new generation, but when all is said and done it’s a light restyling, so much so that many enthusiasts on the web have already noted how minimal the changes really are. The automaker speaks of “targeted interventions,” focused on aesthetic and technical details designed to refine the design and slightly improve performance, maintaining the balance between elegance and functionality.

Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift brings minimal changes despite “new generation” claims

The main changes concern the front end, now more decisive and clean in proportions. However, as many observers point out, a new bumper is not enough to speak of a new model. The redesigned bumper emphasizes the vehicle’s width and introduces a new central scudetto inspired by that of the legendary 33 Stradale, characterized by a concave surface and a refined slat pattern that adds visual depth to the front.

Another evident change concerns the license plate position, now located in the center, in line with the family feeling introduced by the Alfa Romeo Junior, and no longer laterally. This also led to a revision of the air intakes, wider and optimized to improve cooling of mechanical components.

A new Giallo Ocra (Ochre Yellow) color also debuts, a clear nod to the brand’s sporting tradition, combined with completely black wheels and a new 20-inch option. The front and rear tracks have been slightly widened (about one centimeter per side), making the vehicle more visually stable and with a more ‘planted’ stance on the ground.

Even in the cabin the changes are minimal: layout and instrumentation remain unchanged, but new upholstery arrives that mixes classic and contemporary materials, such as red ribbed leather or the black and white Alcantara combination, reserved for the special launch series.

On the technical front, the engine range has been updated to comply with the new Euro 6e-bis emissions regulation, without introducing real mechanical innovations. The two already known versions therefore remain available: the 175 HP total mild hybrid and the 270 HP plug-in hybrid, while the traditional hybrid exits the scene. So, more than a revolution, this new Tonale represents a refined mid-cycle update, useful to keep it competitive in the market but far from being a true new generation.