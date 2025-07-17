2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia facelift concept emerges amid next-gen delays

The future of the Alfa Romeo Giulia appears to hold some surprises. Despite expectations that the Biscione sedan would exit the scene between late 2025 and early 2026, recent developments suggest it could remain on the market longer. The delay in launching the new generation, due to the decision to confirm thermal engines initially excluded, is changing the Italian automaker’s plans, just as happened with the new Stelvio.

2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia: facelift hypothesis while awaiting new generation

This scenario connects to the concept imagined by Tommaso D’Amico, a digital creator who published a video online proposing his version of a facelift for the current Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce. This hypothesis becomes increasingly plausible, especially if the vehicle remains in the lineup until 2027.

In the concept, the design maintains the sportiness and elegance that made the Giulia famous, but is updated with more mature and contemporary details. The front end is revised with a lighter Trilobo grille and new LED headlight clusters featuring a modern light signature. The satin titanium gray livery enhances the sculpted surfaces, accompanied by 19-inch diamond-cut wheels and air intakes with black inserts. The interior, visible through tinted glass, offers black leather seats with contrast stitching, a 12.3-inch digital dashboard, and the updated Alfa Connect infotainment system.

On the technical front, the proposal includes a 200-horsepower 2.0 mild hybrid engine and a 280-horsepower plug-in version with electric range up to 65 kilometers, also available in Q4 all-wheel-drive variant.

Currently, there are no official confirmations of a possible facelift, but recent statements from Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili suggest that developments are forthcoming. The introduction of limited-edition special versions seems certain, including one dedicated to Luna Rossa, resulting from the recently announced official partnership. Whether there will actually be a Giulia update will be revealed with the presentation of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan under the leadership of new CEO Antonio Filosa.