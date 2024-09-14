2023 Ferrari 812 GTS with exclusive customizations

This vehicle perfectly combines the power of a Ferrari vehicle-mounted engine, which hardly disappoints expectations, with classic elegance, another hallmark of the Maranello-based manufacturer. The 2023 Ferrari 812 GTS now on sale is offered to consumers in its beautiful and rare British Racing Green livery. A car that looks like a true automotive masterpiece, as is often the case with cars coming out of the Ferrari factory.

2023 Ferrari 812 GTS: a beating heart and unmistakable design

The Ferrari 812 GTS of 2023, is not only characterized by its green of endless elegance, but also in terms of its high-end equipment. In fact, underneath so much styling, we find a 6.5-liter V12 engine with direct fuel injection, which can quietly unleash great power to the car, as well as a truly unmistakable sound. The accelerations of this car, are the kind that leave passengers literally glued to their seats, making them feel an integral part of the car. The engine has been paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which hooks up to the vehicle’s rear-wheel drive, putting in place smooth gear changes and utterly absolute vehicle control. As for the braking system, disc brakes have been installed on all 4 wheels, with associated ABS. The discs are ventilated type both front and rear, with hill start control and electric parking brake.

The outside part of the vehicle features well-defined lines and carbon fiber details. The forged wheels, in addition to giving the 812 GTS a very sporty and even aggressive style, are responsible for greatly improving the car’s performance. Also present is a front camera, a very important element in terms of safety, which ensures excellent visibility in all kinds of conditions for the driver.

Exclusively crafted interior

This Ferrari’s interior is full of very valuable materials , worked exclusively in a handcrafted way. The combination of Alcantare and Iroko, which is a very warm and intense wood of exotic origin, creates an incredibly unusual and hospitable environment. The carbon fiber details are definitely a tribute to the world of racing, which the Ferrari brand is particularly fond of, and they give a sporty touch to the car. Every kind of element inside, starting from the steering wheel, to the seats, is designed to be of a high standard in terms of comfort. T

The seats have been upholstered in leather. The driver’s seat is 8-way electric, with recline, height adjustment, forward/backward movement, and also head cushion tilt. Finally, there are also dual-stage side airbags that have been mounted on the driver’s and passenger’s door.

Numerous options available

A variety of different options are also available for this beautiful car for sale. Let’s start with reversing cameras, an AM/FM radio system that includes l-speaker stereo, navigation system integrated inside with voice activation by the driver, bluetooth cell phone pairing capability and also music streaming. In addition, there are fog lights in the rear as well, the interior trim consists of an instrument panel, a door panel insert, interior accents all in aluminum.

To top it off, there is also a leather/aluminum insert and a leather-only dashboard. Another very interesting feature is definitely remote keyless entry with integrated key transmitter and access with automatic lighting. To top it off, parking sensors both front and rear, windshield wipers with automatic rain sensor, and satellite radio.

This 2023 Ferrari 812 GTS, in its rare British Racing Green livery, presents itself as a unique opportunity, to say the least, for all fans of this kind of car. You want to take a test drive and see what kind of excitement driving the Ferrari 812 GTS causes you can go to the Sherwood Motorcars dealership, located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. Experts from the team will be on site to show all the details of the car. To arrange any meetings or even inquiries, one can directly visit the stores or call and text 587-782-4143. The car is currently at a sale price of approximately US$588,339 on Sherwood.