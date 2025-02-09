2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale Rosso Dino for sale in Utah

This 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale was purchased new by its owner and has a Rosso Dino exterior finish, and is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and a trio of electric motors that drive all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Engine and equipment

The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter F154 FA V8 is mated to a trio of electric motors for a combined output of 986 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. A 7.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is mounted between the engine and the carbon-fiber cockpit bulkhead. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With 2,300 miles, it also features Nero leather upholstery, a 7.9-kWh lithium-ion battery, a regenerative braking system with yellow-painted calipers on carbon-ceramic rotors, 20-inch multi-spoke forged wheels, adaptive headlights, front and rear cameras, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, carbon-fiber racing seats, a suspension lift system, a rear wing and a navigation system. This SF90 Stradale is now offered on dealer consignment with a clean Carfax report and a clean Utah title.

The SF90 Stradale was designed by director Flavio Manzoni’s team at the Ferrari Styling Center and was unveiled to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari’s 90th anniversary. This example is finished in Ferrari Historical Rosso Dino and features adaptive headlights, front and rear cameras, Nero DS accents, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and front and rear parking sensors. Carbon fiber components make up the hood, bumpers, side splitters, rear diffuser and sill covers. A Formula 1-inspired drag reduction system uses active aerodynamics, a two-piece rear wing and underbody vortex generators.

Details and various components of the Ferrari

A paint protection film has been applied to the front of the car. The 20-inch multi-spoke forged wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The SF90 Stradale features an aluminum chassis and magnetorheological suspension. The electronic Side Slip Control (eSSC) system can distribute torque to all four wheels, while the electric traction control (eTC) system can deliver power to individual corners. The regenerative braking system is controlled through a brake-by-wire system that divides braking between the hydraulic system and the electric motors.

Yellow-finished calipers on carbon-ceramic rotors are mounted on all four corners. A suspension lift system was supplied as an option from the factory. The cabin features extra large carbon fiber racing seats upholstered in Black leather with Dark Gray accents that extend to parts of the dashboard and door panels. Carbon fiber trim adorns the dashboard, center console, and door sills, and additional accessories include an electrochromic rearview mirror, navigation system, perforated aluminum pedals, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The carbon-fiber and leather-wrapped steering wheel sits in front of the column-mounted carbon-fiber paddle shifters and is equipped with an engine start button, a manettino drive mode selector, and gear shift lights. The digital instrument cluster is complemented by a head-up display. A plaque affixed to the front trunk shows the serial number, color scheme and optional equipment. The Carfax report is free of accidents or other reported damage. There is currently a lien on the car and it will need to pay off the debt of the owner’s leasing company before the title can be transferred to the new owner. Features of the car were taken from Bring a Trailer where we can see the auction price at $330,000 for 7 more days from Feb. 9.