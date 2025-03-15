2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Regular Cab 8.3-liter Viper V10 with 13k-mile 

For anyone who was a fan of high-performance trucks, this news is sure to get a lot of people’s attention. An incredible 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 Regular Cab, a true monster of the road, is currently up for auction on BringATrailer.com. The special feature of this fireball? It is equipped with an 8.3-liter V10 engine, the same one used to power the legendary Dodge Viper.

Viper power inside a pickup truck

Not many people will have ever imagined the brute power of a Viper packed into a pickup truck. This Ram SRT-10 isn’t all muscle, though. Its aggressive design certainly catches the eye, while the interior offers modern comfort that is obviously capable of making you feel comfortable during even the most adrenaline-fueled rides. Not surprisingly, this model is one of the most sought-after performance trucks of its generation.

Its Mineral Grey Metallic paint immediately catches the eye, while the front and rear spoilers give it an aggressive, sporty look. The hood air intake and twin polished exhaust tips add a touch of power and refinement.

In case any reader is interested, there is not much time to lose. The auction will end on Monday, March 17, at 5:13 p.m. EDT. So, you need to act very quickly to try not to miss your chance to get your hands on a piece of American automotive history.

Virtually pristine condition forthe car up for auction

But it’s not just appearance: this truck has been treated with a perfect eye for detail. The body-color body cover and clear protective film on the front keep it in impeccable condition. No complaints about the polished 22-inch aluminum wheels either, wrapped in Michelin Defender tires installed in 2022? They are the icing on the cake of an imposing look, further enhanced by the lowered suspension with Bilstein shocks, stabilizer bars and high-performance springs.

Stepping inside the car, the driver may be immersed in an atmosphere of luxury and sportiness. The heated seats, upholstered in gray leather with charcoal suede inserts and SRT-10 logos embroidered on the headrests, will welcome you with comfort. Hurst shifters, electrically adjustable pedals, cruise control and bi-zone climate control will give you a comfortable and enjoyable ride. And for a premium entertainment experience, you can count on a factory CD stereo with navigation and an Infinity sound system.

Equipping the car

Under the hood, in fact, is a true supercar engine: an 8.3-liter V10 that puts out 500 horsepower. Imagine taming such a beast with a 6-speed manual transmission and a self-locking differential! The performance is mind-boggling, just like that of a Viper, but in a truck.

And that’s not the end of the story: this 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 has only 13,000 miles under its belt and has been well maintained, as the Carfax report shows. It was delivered to Tennessee and the original price was over $50,000. As you may have noticed, the opportunity is definitely hot, so all that remains is to see how much this special example will sell for.