200,000 Peugeot 3008 produced at the Sochaux plant

The PEUGEOT 3008 continues its commercial success.

On September 24, 2025, the historic Sochaux plant produced its 200,000th vehicle. This success is based on the unique design of its fastback SUV and a comprehensive range of electric and electrified powertrains that meet the needs of a wide variety of customers.



Peugeot 3008 market leader in the C-SUV segment

An emblematic model of French charisma according to PEUGEOT, the 3008 continues to prove its commercial success in Europe month after month. In France, the PEUGEOT 3008 is the market leader in the C-SUV segment.

200,000th Peugeot 3008 unit

On September 24, the Sochaux plant proudly celebrated the production of the 200,000th Peugeot 3008 since the model’s launch in September 2023, in the presence of Alain FAVEY, CEO of PEUGEOT, and Manuel GENTILE, director of the Sochaux plant.

Today more than ever, the Sochaux plant is at the heart of PEUGEOT’s French industrial ecosystem, which includes sites such as Douvrin (ACC, supplier of the Long Range battery), Trémery, Mulhouse, and Sept-Fons. To meet the strong demand for the PEUGEOT 3008, the brand’s historic production site employs 6,500 people working in 2.5 shifts. The plant’s single assembly line stands out for its flexibility: it is capable of producing various body styles, all types of powertrains—electric, hybrid, and internal combustion—and quickly adapting production to demand.

Since its launch, the new PEUGEOT 3008 has won over customers with its unique fastback SUV design, its spectacular i-Cockpit® with a floating panoramic screen, and its benchmark electric performance.

Thanks to the unique modularity of the STLA Medium multi-energy platform, every customer can find the level of electrification and performance that suits them best in the PEUGEOT 3008 range: 145 hp Hybrid, 195 hp Plug-in Hybrid and three fully electric options with the PEUGEOT E-3008 210 hp, 230 hp Long Range, offering the best electric range on the SUV market up to 700 km (WLTP mixed cycle) and 325 hp Dual Motor with all-wheel drive. All these models are benchmarks in terms of efficiency, particularly the PEUGEOT E-3008 230 hp Long Range.

Like all PEUGEOT vehicles, the 3008 benefits from the PEUGEOT CARE warranty, which offers coverage for up to 8 years or 160,000 km (2-year manufacturer’s warranty + 6-year warranty extension). With every service carried out within the PEUGEOT network, the warranty is automatically extended free of charge until the next scheduled service.