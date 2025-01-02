1996 Alfa Romeo GTV heading to auction with surprisingly low estimate

The 1996 Alfa Romeo GTV 2.0 Twin Spark 16V represents an icon in the automotive sector, with its distinctive design and thrilling performance. Equipped with a 2-liter I4 engine producing 148 horsepower and 187 Nm of torque, one unit is currently available at a bargain price, at least for now.

1996 Alfa Romeo GTV offered at auction with a surprisingly low starting price

With approximately 115,000 km on the odometer, this GTV is in excellent condition, featuring blue bodywork, black interior, 16-inch alloy wheels, and fog lights. The seller has recently performed some services, including battery replacement, ensuring the car is road-ready.

Despite some scratches and minor signs of wear, the Alfa Romeo GTV‘s charm remains intact. The vehicle’s history is clear, with a Carfax report showing no accidents. With exceptional handling and compact dimensions, the car promises a dynamic driving experience. The combination of performance and style has made this coupé a dream for many enthusiasts.

The car is located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, with the auction ending on January 6th at 7:30 PM, currently at only $4,500. A truly very low price for now, considering we’re talking about a unique piece of Alfa Romeo history in excellent condition.

