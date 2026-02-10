1989 Ferrari Testarossa: everything’s original except the odometer

There’s something deliciously Italian about a 1989 Ferrari Testarossa that spent time freezing in Canada before landing in the United States in December 2019, as if it needed a cultural detour before settling into its identity crisis.

This Rosso Corsa specimen, originally destined for European roads, now sits in New York. A 4.9-liter flat-12 engine that got its timing belt service in 2020, a five-speed manual gearbox with limited-slip differential, and enough aftermarket upgrades to make purists weep into their espresso.

The beige leather interior probably seemed like a good idea in 1989, until you realize you’re essentially sitting inside a caramel macchiato. But let’s talk about the real elephant in the Pininfarina-designed room: the odometer. The factory six-digit unit, unceremoniously removed around 2015, recorded roughly 25,000 kilometers before someone decided kilometers were passé and swapped it for a 200-mph speedometer reading 20,000 miles. The selling dealer helpfully notes this conversion happened during installation, which is not so reassuring.

Under the hood, where Enzo’s ghost presumably wanders asking “what have they done”, the F113 flat-12 breathes through Bosch KE-Jetronic injection, still claiming its factory-rated 385 HP. But this isn’t your grandfather’s Testarossa anymore. It’s been blessed with MOV’IT upgraded brakes, Koni dampers, a GTO Engineering ECU, and a Blaupunkt stereo with Bluetooth connectivity. Apparently 1980s Italian engineering needed a German audio intervention and 21st-century streaming capability.

The 2024 maintenance list reads like a parts catalog fever dream: control arm bushings, ball joints, wheel bearings, fuel injectors, ignition components, and enough gaskets to seal a submarine. The 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wear fresh 2023-dated Pirelli P Zeros, while the Ansa exhaust system ensures neighbors know exactly when you’re leaving.

This Testarossa comes with service records, manufacturer documentation, a tool kit, a clean Carfax report, and a California title as spotless as the car’s Rosso Corsa paint. It’s now offered through a local BaT partner dealer, ready for someone who appreciates that sometimes the most authentic Italian experience involves a little modification, a lot of maintenance, and an aftermarket rearview camera.