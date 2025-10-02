You can buy a Ferrari FF for much less than a new Audi RS6

The Ferrari FF is one of those cars that isn’t easily forgotten, and for several and opposite reasons. Introduced in 2011, it left people speechless not only for its unconventional design, but also because it represented an unprecedented interpretation of the supercar concept: incredibly fast and, believe it or not, also family-friendly.

Ferrari FF V12 shooting brake now costs less than a new Audi RS 6

Born to take the place of another memorable car, the 612 Scaglietti, the Ferrari FF dared with shooting brake lines and more generous proportions, becoming the fastest four-seater on the planet at the time of launch. Powering it is a 6.3-liter V12 capable of producing 650 horsepower and making it sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. Screaming performance that today makes you smile thinking that this car can be found on the used market at prices lower than those of a ‘mundane’ brand-new Audi RS 6 (which starts at 151,000 euros). A price comparison that can give you more than one headache.

The name ‘FF,’ meanwhile, is not random. Prancing Horse names never are. FF, in fact, stands for Ferrari Four, because it was the first creation from Maranello to feature all-wheel drive. A technical detail that made it usable even when the road wasn’t exactly vacation-friendly. And let’s not forget practicality: with 450 liters of trunk space and nearly double that with the seats folded down, the Ferrari FF can truly accompany you on a precious ski week without making you sacrifice luggage.

Today this V12-powered Ferrari has dropped to values ranging between 130,000 and 160,000 euros, depending on mileage and condition, obviously. A figure that, sure, you won’t find under your pillow, but that opens up interesting scenarios. In fact, for the same amount as another new German sports shooting brake, you take home a piece of Ferrari history.

The average 10% drop in twelve months has made the Ferrari FF one of the most intriguing offerings in the luxury sports car landscape. And the comparison becomes even spicier when we think that, at certain prices, the Ferrari FF is even more affordable than a Porsche Panamera. In other words, you can get behind the wheel of a legendary V12 for a sum that’s not astronomical, but certainly for the few. Like Ferraris, after all.