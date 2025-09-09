World Car Awards 2026: Chinese cars dominate, but Alfa Romeo Junior also makes the list

The influence of Chinese automakers on the global market continues to grow, and the latest confirmation comes from the prestigious 2026 World Car of the Year competition. The international jury has released the provisional list of candidates and, out of 48 models, no fewer than 24, half the total, carry the badge of Chinese brands. It’s a clear signal of the industry’s increasing weight on the global stage. Adding a touch of Italian flair to the mix is the Alfa Romeo Junior.

Chinese cars lead World Car Awards 2026 entries, but Alfa Romeo Junior joins the race

The compact model from the Biscione has earned a spot on a shortlist that, for now, includes just nine European cars, highlighting the widening gap with Asia. The list, however, remains subject to changes, as eligibility requires production volumes above 10,000 units per year, a price considered accessible, and availability in at least two of the world’s major markets, Europe, China, India, the United States, Japan, Korea, or Latin America, across at least two continents between January 2025 and March 2026.

The candidates include established names like BMW, Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Honda, alongside rising players such as Nio, Zeekr, Xiaomi, and VinFast. Alongside the Alfa Romeo Junior, other European entries include the new Skoda Superb, Mercedes CLA, and Opel Grandland. Still, Asia dominates the lineup, with brands like BYD, MG, and GAC each fielding multiple contenders.

With this first list published, the road to the award officially begins. In November, the 90 international jurors will gather in Pasadena, California, to test-drive the cars. On January 6, the top ten overall finalists will be announced, along with five nominees in each special category: World Electric Vehicle, World Luxury Car, World Performance Car, World Urban Car, and World Car Design of the Year.

The selection will then be narrowed down to three models per category on March 3, leading up to the final ceremony on April 1, 2026, at the New York Auto Show. For the eighth consecutive year, the competition will be sponsored by Brembo, underscoring its ties to Italian excellence in automotive components. As Italy’s standard-bearer, the Alfa Romeo Junior carries solid hopes of standing out among the contenders.