Will the new Alfa Romeo Giulia actually arrive before the next decade?

Stellantis is currently playing a very expensive game. We’re wondering where is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. While the Milanese brand has confirmed that their iconic D-segment sedan is indeed getting a second generation, the launch date remains as elusive as a leak-free Italian engine. Initially pegged for 2026, the rumor mill is now split between a 2027 debut and a depressing 2028 timeline.

In the meantime, the internet, specifically LinkedIn, thanks to designer Filippo Penati, has decided to do Alfa’s job by providing a suggestive render that has “Alfisti” everywhere sweating with anticipation.

The design philosophy requested by the fans is simple. It’s necessary to not ruin it. The hope is for a more aerodynamic and sporty evolution that respects the DNA of the Biscione while prioritizing the driving pleasure that made the current model a cult classic.

This latest render specifically imagines the high-performance Giulia Quadrifoglio, which is rumored to ditch pure electric dreams for a high-performance combustion engine, potentially Maserati’s Nettuno V6, likely paired with a hybrid system.

The stakes for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia are massive. Since the brand has officially waved the white flag on entering Segment E, the Giulia and the future Stelvio will remain the true flagships of the range. Production will stay at the Cassino plant, a factory that desperately needs a win given its recent production slump. To finally close the gap with its German rivals, the new iteration will migrate to the STLA Large platform, allowing for slightly more generous dimensions without sacrificing its sinuous, athletic silhouette.

While we are officially in 2026, a year that was supposed to be “The Year of the Giulia,” it looks like we will have to settle for more “coming soon” announcements. The lineup will eventually include fully electric versions, but the thermal and hybrid engines will remain the backbone of the brand’s international strategy.