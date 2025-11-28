Will Tesla’s vision-only FSD survive the EU red tape?

After racking up ten billion kilometers globally, the controversial Full Self-Driving (Supervised) feature from Tesla is finally making its grand entrance into Europe. The rollout, however, is proceeding with caution, starting with a series of passenger-only test drives in major German cities like Munich, Berlin, and Frankfurt. Enthusiasts can finally experience the future of self-driving, but only from the safety of the passenger seat, with a nervous-looking Tesla staff member firmly grasping the wheel.

The real drama is unfolding in the regulatory trenches. This week brought a crucial update via the Netherlands’ RDW authority, which Tesla claims has agreed to an approval timeline extending to February 2026. The RDW confirmed this deadline, noting that by that date, Tesla must prove that FSD Supervised meets all the stringent European requirements. If not, approval is a no-go. The RDW added a note of skepticism: “It remains to be seen whether the timetable can be met,” suggesting the task is immense.

Introducing a new, non-standard technology like this in Europe requires a manufacturer to jump through the bureaucratic hoop of applying for an exemption from market authorization via an EU member state, a process decided by a potentially skeptical EU committee. Even successful compliance doesn’t automatically guarantee approval for FSD Supervised.

Undeterred, Tesla is reaffirming its commitment to the vision-only philosophy, proudly declaring its dismissal of “expensive sensors or HD maps”. The company insists its system mirrors how humans drive, relying exclusively on “pure visual perception coupled with powerful processing”. FSD is continuously trained using “billions of miles” of real-world video data from its massive global fleet, a claim that, while impressive, often leaves regulators and data analysts demanding more transparency.

Tesla has grandly promised that FSD Supervised could be introduced across Europe “in early 2026”. The company claims it has been working intensely for over a year, submitting detailed safety proofs and demonstration drives to authorities in nearly every European country. While the FSD function is already active in markets like the US, Canada, and Australia, the highly complex, tightly regulated, and historically diverse European road network presents a challenge unlike any other.