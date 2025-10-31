Why thousands of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owners are stuck at 50% charge

For years, Tesla marketed itself as the undisputed champion of EVs. But also a leader in battery technology and cutting-edge advancement. Yet, for thousands of owners in South Korea, the reality is a persistent, anxiety-inducing nightmare.

The nation, Tesla’s third-largest market globally, has seen its aggressive adoption rate stall amid widespread complaints. And it’s about defective batteries, primarily affecting 2021 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

The issue is signaled by the foreboding BMS_a079 error and the message “Unable to charge: Maximum charge level reached”. Certain battery cells are degrading faster than others, creating a severe overheating risk. In response, the Battery Management System applies a digital chastity belt, locking the maximum charge level at 50%. This prevents the car from combusting.

While the error code is temporarily cleared, the underlying problem remains. The only definitive solution is a battery replacement, covered under the generous 8-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Tesla, notoriously sluggish in securing new replacement parts, has been installing refurbished battery packs. And the Korean customers absolutely dislike them. They complain these patched-up packs reduce the car’s range and lead to recurrent failures. Some unfortunate owners have reportedly cycled through several packs, effectively turning their EVs into a continuous project car.

The complaints grew so loud that South Korean regulators had to intervene, threatening the ultimate market punishment. It’s the suspension of lucrative government subsidies. This threat was instantly effective. Tesla Korea scrambled, reportedly replacing over 2,000 Model 3 and Model Y packs. It also requests urgent shipments of new packs from North America. They even provided rental cars to mitigate the chaos, partnering with third-party companies.

The government is now signaling its intent to implement new measures to ensure Tesla customers a fair treatment. This suggests that the authorities may soon mandate that the company stop substituting genuinely new products with its refurbished batteries.