Why this virgin Lancia Delta HF Integrale is worth a fortune

Back in 1992, Lancia didn’t just win; they humiliated the competition, securing their sixth consecutive WRC title. To celebrate, they birthed 310 units of the Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione Martini 6. It was a rolling billboard of victory, draped in white paint and those unmistakable Martini Racing stripes, screaming “Rally World Champion” to anyone lucky enough to see its taillights.

Mechanically, this beast was a purist’s fever dream. It was one of the final iterations produced without a catalytic converter, allowing the 210 HP from the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine to breathe without the bureaucratic suffocation of modern emissions standards.

The Lancia Delta HF Integrale was built to be thrashed through mud, snow, and gravel. Yet, someone in the early nineties looked at this rally-bred monster and decided its natural habitat was actually a climate-controlled garage. This was an act of clinical preservation. Or perhaps a very long-term bet by a visionary who realized that “new old stock” would eventually become the ultimate drug for speculators.

The photos of this specific unit are borderline offensive to anyone who actually likes driving. The seats, floor mats, and door panels are still swaddled in the original factory protective plastic. The odometer is frozen at a measly 2,367 kilometers. Even the original Michelin MXX tires are still mounted, likely harder than hockey pucks by now, having never felt the sweet release of a high-speed corner.

Broad Arrow has placed a €375,000 estimate on this time capsule for their May 17 auction. To put that in perspective, the current record for a street-legal Delta Integrale is roughly €252,000.

Calling this valuation “conservative” feels like a joke, yet here we are. We’ve reached a point where a machine designed for the limit is worth more the less it is used. This Lancia Delta is a beautiful, turbocharged paradox: a rally legend that has spent thirty years under cellophane, its value inflating with every year of total immobility.