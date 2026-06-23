Why this pristine 1982 Ferrari 308 GTSi sat rotting since 2008

In 1984, blue-collar worker Sam Milano finally achieved his ultimate life goal, buying a pristine 1982 Ferrari 308 GTSi. His obsession began as a teenager when a legendary Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona pulled into his gas station, fueling a lifelong Maranello pursuit. Sam was one of the lucky 1,250 Americans to take delivery of this specific model, out of a total worldwide production run of 1,749 units, which also included 432 European-spec variants and 67 destined for the UK market.

He drove his roaring Ferrari every single weekend until 2008, when the dreaded mechanical reality of vintage Italian engineering struck: a blown head gasket. Naturally, Sam promised to fully restore the beauty right after retirement.

But the universe loves cruel ironies; just four months after retiring, Sam passed away suddenly, leaving the Ferrari trapped in a suburban time capsule. Decades later, his son Danny stepped up to honor his father’s uncompromisingly high standards.

Danny called in legendary detailer Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC to pull the car out of the shadows. Underneath decades of caked-on industrial filth lay an astonishing survivor with just 19,000 original miles on the odometer. As Kosilla tackled the super-soft, single-stage red paint, the true cost of 1980s American regulations became painfully clear. The “i” in the name stands for fuel injection, specifically a 2.9-liter V8 with a Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical system.

Because the EPA and DOT choked the engine to meet strict US emissions and safety laws, this American-spec version produced a modest 205 HP and 180 lb-ft of torque, compared to the far healthier 211 HP and 245 lb-ft enjoyed by European drivers. Still, paired with a purist-approved 5-speed gated manual, it managed a respectable 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds flat before topping out at 145 mph.

To deep-clean the tan leather interior, Kosilla popped off the targa roof, revealing a literal archaeological dig. Behind the seats and inside the door pockets, he uncovered a stash of vintage Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA) tokens and dirt-covered cassette tapes.

After four intense days of wheel-removal, meticulous multi-stage polishing, toothpick paint correction, and heavy steam-extraction, the transformation was staggering.

Danny’s jaw dropped: “Oh my God… it’s ten times better than I expected”. Now, the candy-red paint shines brilliantly under the studio neon lights, ready to hit the local car show circuit as the ultimate tribute to a working-class hero.