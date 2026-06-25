Why Cybertruck owners are spending a Mustang’s worth of cash on four discs

For affluent Tesla owners looking to incinerate disposable income, California’s Unplugged Performance has long been the ultimate aftermarket sanctuary. They have bolted down everything from slammed suspension kits to extreme aerodynamic body armor, culminating in the ridiculous $18,000 UP Invincible Expedition package designed to help the Tesla Cybertruck survive the literal end of days. It clearly proved that Cybertruck buyers will gladly spend sports car money just to make their geometric wedges look even weirder.

But now, the tuning house is abruptly shifting gears from doomsday preppers to urban mall crawlers, targeting drivers who prefer flaunting their status on smooth city asphalt rather than tackling treacherous mountain passes.

Enter the UP Forged CYBRDISC, a colossal 24-inch forged monoblock wheel engineered exclusively to feed the egos of metropolitan EV elitists. Ditching the conventional multi-spoke patterns favored by traditionalists, these massive rolling serving platters rock a full-face disc aesthetic straight out of a low-budget 1970s sci-fi flick, mimicking vintage vinyl records before melting into a sleek, aggressively polished edge.

Each wheel measures a staggering 24×9.5 inches and is carved from premium 6061-T6 forged aluminum. Despite looking like an oversized kitchen appliance, Unplugged Performance claims each disc boasts a hefty 1,450 kg load capacity, making them sturdy enough to handle the Cybertruck’s massive curb weight and violent, instant electric torque. Buyers looking to preserve a shred of range efficiency can wrap them in 295/45R24 tires, while those demanding a meaner pavement presence can opt for wider 315/45R24 rubber. Naturally, you get three vanity options: Gloss Black with machined accents, stealthy Satin Black, or a blinding Full Polished finish.

While the tuners promise these giant aluminum platters maintain original ride comfort while dialing street presence up to eleven, the actual financial damage sends this visual upgrade straight into an astronomical tax bracket. A full set commands $7,195, and that is before you even dare to calculate the cost of tires, taxes, or specialized installation. To inject some sobering industrial perspective into this madness, that exact chunk of change can easily purchase a fully functional, running, early-2010s Ford Mustang on the used car marketplace.

Let that reality sink in for a moment: you are actively choosing between acquiring a living, breathing American pony car, or buying four shiny metal circles for an electric pickup that already looks like an unrendered video game asset. Whether this is an absolute tragedy or a stroke of marketing genius depends entirely on your tolerance for modern EV subcultures.