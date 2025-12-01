Why Alfa Romeo needs this stunning Giulia design

Stellantis is currently dedicating its full attention to its American portfolio, particularly Ram, Dodge, and Jeep, following a recent management shuffle. The European brands? They’re largely fending for themselves. Lancia’s revival has been decidedly flat, and Alfa Romeo is officially stuck in park.

The biggest bombshell from Alfa Romeo is twofold. They won’t build the larger vehicles the North American market desperately craves, and the current, beloved Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV are being painfully stretched out until 2027. While rumors suggest the mighty Quadrifoglio versions might stage a reappearance for the new updated models, what if that isn’t enough to sustain the passion?

Since Stellantis is too busy counting truck sales to focus on Italian beauty, it falls to CGI artists like Tommaso D’Amico, known online as “tda_automotive”, to provide the fantasy. D’Amico has cooked up an unofficial design solution for the Alfa Romeo Giulia called the “Giulia Mako” (named after the sleek mako shark). The concept is elegantly simple. A road-going sports sedan focused not on the extreme performance of the Quadrifoglio, but on impeccable handling and stunning looks. The design is bathed in a deep, aggressive blue.

The classic Alfa Romeo Scudetto is subtly modified, and both the logo and LED headlights receive a chilling blue theme. The bumper is reworked with larger air intakes, and the aggressive gunmetal alloy wheels feature coordinated blue Alfa logos and sleek gray brake calipers. The rear finishes the look with a sophisticated LED light bar, also steeped in a dark blue ambiance. The artist even went so far as to completely redesign the dashboard within the cockpit.

This hypothetical Giulia Mako shows exactly what Alfa Romeo could and should be doing to survive its current drought. Focusing on drop-dead gorgeous cars that appeal to emotion, rather than waiting for a cash infusion from a parent company.