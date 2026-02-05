Where is the Tesla Roadster? The truth about its endless delays

During the conference call on the fourth-quarter 2025 results, where executives also discussed the Cybercab, Elon Musk returned to the topic of the new Tesla Roadster and once again pointed to April as a possible moment for its unveiling. However, the official documents prepared for shareholders paint a less defined picture. The car remains under development, and the company mentions no production plant linked to the project.

Tesla Roadster faces more questions than answers despite Musk’s April target

This situation does not mark the first time the Roadster has entered this kind of limbo. While the Cybertruck took years to reach the market, Tesla’s new sports car has now remained stuck for almost a decade between announcements and delays. Over time, Musk has kept interest alive with increasingly spectacular promises, talking about cold-gas thrusters, record-breaking acceleration, and even “almost flying” capabilities. These ideas strengthened the project’s appeal but also made its industrial realization more uncertain. Meanwhile, some customers who paid deposits have started to request refunds, including well-known creator Marques Brownlee.

During the latest investor call, Musk also stated that Tesla will focus exclusively on autonomous vehicles and the Roadster in the future, adding that he “hopes” for a debut in April. Those words, however, failed to fully convince the market, which now expects concrete details about production and deliveries rather than new announcements. The situation grew even more heated after Sam Altman engaged in a sharp social media exchange with Musk specifically about the Roadster.

On one side, Tesla talks about starting production of projects such as the Semi and the Cybercab within the first half of 2026 and mentions the Roadster as well, though without precise timing. On the other, everything suggests that the sports car still remains far from the assembly line. This unclear situation risks increasing uncertainty and further cooling the interest of potential customers.