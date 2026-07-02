Where did the all-electric model go? The cold truth behind the 2027 Kia Niro

Ten years after making its American debut, the Kia Niro is back for the 2027 model year with a fresh coat of paint and a massive dose of corporate realism. Kia calls the crossover’s new look “more assertive and contemporary”, which translates into a redesigned front fascia featuring “Star Map” LED headlights, a new grille, and a clean rear tailgate that finally moves the license plate bracket down to the bumper.

Step inside, and you are greeted by a flashy new curved panoramic display, with top-tier trims boasting twin 12.3-inch screens running the latest Kia Connected Car Navigation Cockpit with over-the-air updates. There is even a voice-activated AI assistant waiting to obey your commands if you yell “Hey, Kia!”

The South Korean automaker has quietly axed the all-electric Niro variant from the North American lineup. With global car manufacturers abandoning overambitious EV targets faster than passengers fleeing a sinking ship, a pure electric Niro simply no longer made financial sense on the balance sheets.

American buyers get a singular, uncompromised taste of old-school pragmatism: a 1.6-liter four-cylinder hybrid powertrain. Pumping out a modest 139 HP with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission to the front wheels, the 2027 Niro is many things, but a track weapon is not one of them. It plods from 0 to 100 km/h in a leisurely 10.7 seconds before topping out at 175 km/h.

To compensate for the lack of electrifying speed, Kia claims to have refined the suspension, ride comfort, and cabin quietness. They have also packed the crossover with a dizzying array of safety features, including Junction Turning assistance, cyclist detection, and Lane Following Assist 2, which features a steering-wheel grip sensor to ensure you haven’t fallen asleep out of sheer boredom.

While pricing remains under wraps until closer to its summer launch, Kia is expanding the lineup by introducing a new S trim alongside the familiar LX, EX, SX, and SX Touring packages.