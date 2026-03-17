When Chinese BAIC took a Jeep, a G-Wagen, and a blender

If you can’t beat them, copy them. That appears to be the design philosophy behind the BAIC BJ81, a rugged new off-roader that borrows so liberally from Jeep and Mercedes that you half expect a cease-and-desist letter to arrive before its official debut at the Beijing Auto Show this April.

To be fair, the result is surprisingly compelling. The BJ81’s front end is dominated by a five-slat grille flanked by circular headlights with clean LED daytime running lights. A layout that feels more Wrangler than anything rolling out of a domestic Chinese brand. The bumper is properly built, the kind that says “I mean business”.

The Mercedes G-Class influence becomes impossible to ignore in profile. Flared front and rear wheel arches, silver alloy wheels, red brake calipers. BAIC’s designers clearly had a G-Wagen poster on the wall during development. Side steps and wide fenders complete the silhouette, while the rear brings a split tailgate, a full-size spare mounted on the back, Land Rover Defender-ish taillights, and a tow hook for good measure.

So far, so bold. Then comes the powertrain conversation, and the enthusiasm takes a small but meaningful hit. According to Autohome, the BJ81 will be powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine acting as a range extender for a hybrid system. Exact output figures remain undisclosed, which is either a sign that BAIC is saving the best for Beijing.

The BJ81 is a genuinely striking machine, and in a segment where presence matters, it arrives with plenty of it. But an off-roader wearing G-Wagen styling cues lives and dies by what’s under the hood. A compact hybrid range extender is a legitimate powertrain choice in 2025. Just not one that instantly inspires confidence when you’re looking at something designed to climb rocks. BAIC has built something that turns heads. Whether it can also turn terrain remains the real question for April.