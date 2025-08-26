When a Ford Ranger isn’t enough: pickup loses to a tiny tree

The Ford Ranger is one of the most popular pickups, praised for its ability to tow, haul, and tackle rough terrain with ease. Yet, as a viral TikTok proves, even a truck built tough has its limits, especially when faced with stubborn trees. The clip, shared by Leann (@yayleannnn), shows her boyfriend trying to prove the “immortality” of his beloved Ranger against a small tree that refused to budge.

After three hard pulls and some desperate pushes, the Ranger gave up, delivering an ironic yet eye-opening lesson for the internet. Set to the classic Benny Hill Show theme, the video quickly drew humorous comments.

Despite wearing the “Built Ford Tough” badge, the Ranger was never engineered for tree warfare. Its most common powertrains, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 270 hp and 310 lb-ft, and the 2.7-liter V6 with 315 hp and 405 lb-ft, excel at towing, up to 7,700 lbs with Ford’s tow package, but that doesn’t translate to ripping live roots from the ground. Trees develop sprawling underground systems that can’t be overcome with a few jerks of the throttle.

The takeaway is simple. Spec sheets don’t always reflect real-world traction. Removing a tree safely requires digging around the root ball, cutting side roots, or using a winch to apply steady, controlled tension, methods far less punishing than relying on a truck’s drivetrain.

What makes the video so entertaining is the mix of driver pride and humbling outcome. Ranger owners often treat their trucks as dependable underdogs: compact enough for daily life, but rugged enough for weekend adventures. Clips like this fuel the community spirit with humor and relatability, turning a failed stunt into a cultural moment. It’s more than just a mechanical flop, it’s a snapshot of pickup culture, where blind faith in a truck’s power meets reality with a laugh.