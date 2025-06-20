When a Dodge Charger becomes a rolling tribute to Taylor Swift from a die-hard fan

A woman from Las Vegas is making headlines for a truly extraordinary project. Amy Gilliam, 43, a (decidedly) devoted fan of Taylor Swift, has transformed her 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack into a veritable mobile temple dedicated to the American pop star who has hundreds of millions of monthly streams on Spotify.

Las Vegas woman transforms Dodge Charger into ultimate Taylor Swift tribute car

When she had the opportunity to customize her Charger, Amy had no doubts, the entire vehicle had to become a tribute to Taylor Swift. The shocking result is a car that doesn’t go unnoticed and is winning over many enthusiasts in the bustling Nevada city.

Every inch of the Charger exudes love for the American artist, from the bodywork to the interior, right down to the engine itself, every part has been crafted with almost maniacal attention to honor the various chapters of the Anti-Hero artist’s career.

Gilliam explains that the project was carried out in stages, with investments spread over time. “It’s not cheap, I do it when I can,” she explained, also highlighting the difficulties in finding reliable professionals. “Many shops are more attracted by Taylor’s fame than by the project itself.” Despite the work still being in progress, this Dodge Charger already has a stunning visual impact. People on the street react vividly: honking, waving, requests for selfies and some challenges from skeptical drivers. “They see Taylor Swift and think it’s a slow car, then I leave them behind!” Amy jokes.

There have been surreal moments: “A police officer stopped me just to show the Charger to his daughter, a big Taylor fan. Another asked if his wife could give birth in my car!” The engine itself is decorated with the titles of the singer’s 11 albums, a true celebration of the star’s musical journey. And although the overall cost has never been calculated precisely, Gilliam is clear: “It’s an investment in passion. You don’t do it for money, you do it because it excites you.”

Naturally, the car has also attracted some negative comments. “Some people tell me it’s horrible, but I smile and reply ‘Thank you, have a good day,'” she explains serenely. “I don’t let myself be influenced. I know my car is unique and represents something important to me.” Meanwhile, this Charger continues to cruise the streets of Las Vegas, attracting curious glances and admiration from every corner.