What happens when you buy a $3,000 ‘Chinese Dodge Ram’? The answer might surprise you

Ram will launch a series of new models over the coming years, including a more affordable pickup truck. But not as affordable as this one Supercar Blondie got their hands on. In their new video, they showcase a “Dodge Ram Made in China” that cost just $3,500.

The model in question even features “Ram” lettering on the front end, which obviously isn’t exactly legal. Its proportions appear rather awkward since the vehicle sits high off the ground but has very small tires, so that gap between the wheel wells and tires has to be filled somehow.

“The proportions… there’s something so fascinating about them,” said Nathan Bain after unpacking the wooden crate from Alibaba, adding: “I don’t know, it’s big but it’s narrow and the wheels are tiny.” In any case, the Chinese Dodge Ram is described as an “exact copy” of the massive American model with its 6.2-liter engine, although some elements like the air intakes are purely aesthetic and non-functional. After all, the Made in China vehicle is electric, so it doesn’t need engine cooling.

The pickup, if we can call it that, also features a tailgate at the rear for cargo bed access, which works perfectly: “What more could you want?” Bain wonders. “How can you not love this little thing?” It’s essentially a smaller version of the real Dodge Ram with 24-inch tires instead of 35-inch ones and an empty engine bay. The interior is spartan, though it includes the ever-present infotainment system with touchscreen, while strangely the brake and accelerator are both positioned to the right.

One user commenting under the Supercar Blondie video adds: “In China, this type of car is called Lao Tou Le and elderly people use them to go grocery shopping and pick up grandchildren from school.” Another reveals: “I have one in South Africa. It gets me from point A to point B… it’s cheap and great for my palletizing business, deliveries and waste disposal… best investment.”

Finally, another user discovered that the “fake Ram” is manufactured by Xian Mangia and available in three versions, including one with air conditioning and larger alloy wheels. Top speed is 34 mph while range is 50-62 miles, with an EREV version also available featuring a 3-liter gasoline engine. What more could you want at this price?