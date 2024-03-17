Watch two Dodge Charger Scat Packs being stolen from a dealership in Michigan

On a quiet Monday, an organized group successfully executed a theft at a car dealership, taking with them two Dodge Charger Scat Packs. Michigan State Police have shared video evidence from the scene, which captures the moment when three individuals, concealing their identities with masks, made their approach to the CR Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Adrian. This event took place in the early hours, shortly before 4 a.m.

Thieves steal two Dodge Charger Scat Packs in Michigan

The video further reveals how these individuals managed to gain entry into the dealership. Once inside, they are seen maneuvering a Ram pickup truck out of their way, a strategic move that allows them access to their target vehicles. The culprits then proceeded to remove a silver and a blue Dodge Charger Scat Pack directly from the showroom floor, illustrating a clear objective behind their break-in.

Details about the theft are currently sparse, with law enforcement choosing to withhold specific insights at this juncture. However, the deliberate selection of the Scat Packs suggests a targeted operation. The calm and calculated manner in which the truck was moved to facilitate the theft indicates that the individuals were methodical in their approach, not showing any signs of haste.

The investigation into this theft is actively progressing, with law enforcement gathering and analyzing video footage from a variety of locations to piece together the events. In their efforts to trace the stolen vehicles and identify those responsible, the Michigan State Police have issued search warrants.

Significant strides have been made in the investigation, highlighted by the release of photos depicting the suspects. These images, believed to have been captured at a gas station or convenience store shortly before the theft, may not be of the highest quality but they do reveal the face of one suspect. The Michigan State Police are now seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the individual seen in these images, in hopes of advancing their case further.