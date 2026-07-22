Volkswagen’s secret Amarok SUV prototype: is Wolfsburg finally ready?

Somewhere deep inside Volkswagen’s secret archives sits a prototype covered in a layer of dust thick enough to qualify as paint protection. Nobody drives it, nobody shows it off at motor shows, yet Wolfsburg refuses to throw it in the scrapper. This is the tragicomic tale of the Amarok-based SUV, a rugged, body-on-frame monster that Volkswagen teased itself with for years, only to repeatedly lose its nerve (and its wallet) right before hitting the production green light.

The formula was painfully simple: take the heavy-duty Amarok pickup, strip off the bed, box in the cabin, slap in a third row, and boom: you have a direct rival for the Ford Everest e Toyota 4Runner. In markets like Australia, Thailand, South Africa, and South America, these old-school, ladder-frame behemoths sell like ice-cold drinks on a scorching July afternoon.

It wasn’t an engineering failure, either. The proportions were dialed in, and the design was fully defined. Albert Kirzinger, head of design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, even leaked an image of the prototype on LinkedIn back in 2024, years after the project was shelved. The real killer was Volkswagen’s favorite corporate pastime: financial overthinking. A body-on-frame SUV only makes economic sense if target markets are huge enough to offset the tooling costs, and Volkswagen’s spreadsheet wizards decided the numbers just didn’t compute.

Yet in true Wolfsburg fashion, what is dead may never die. With Volkswagen confirming a third-generation Amarok to succeed the 2022 model co-developed with Ford, the SUV dream is twitching back to life. Since the Ranger platform already breeds the Ford Everest, creating a Volkswagen twin is the most logical move on Earth.

Carla Mecha, VWCV’s head of product, essentially hinted at it, dropping teasers about expanding the lineup with a “closed pickup” on that exact platform. Add in a hybrid Amarok for South America powered by Chinese tech, plus potential joint-venture magic in China, and Volkswagen now has a buffet of options.

As for the US market? Thanks to the notorious “Chicken Tax”, it remains mostly a theoretical exercise. But in a country obsessed with Tacoma and Ranger dominance, maybe someone in Germany will finally recalculate the math.