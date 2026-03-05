Volkswagen’s electric Golf is coming from Wolfsburg and delayed

Volkswagen showed the world the first glimpse of the next-generation Golf. A sketch. A silhouette. A promise drawn in pencil at a company meeting in Wolfsburg, presented to the workforce before anyone else got a look. According to works council chief Daniela Cavallo, this was “a great sign of appreciation”. Or it was a very calculated move to keep the troops motivated.

Either way, the electric Golf is real, it’s coming, and it’s going to be built right there in Wolfsburg. Which is exactly why the current Golf 8 is being packed up and shipped to Puebla, Mexico, starting in the second half of 2027. The old combustion-engine hatchback doesn’t disappear from the market overnight. It just gets assembled somewhere cheaper while Volkswagen converts the home plant for the new era.

As for the design, the sketch reveals roughly as much as a foggy window. What we can tell: the Golf’s iconic proportions are staying put. The roofline, the fastback silhouette, the rear spoiler that says I’m sporty but sensible. The main visual shift comes from the overhangs, expected to be shorter both front and rear, a natural consequence of switching to an electric platform that doesn’t need to accommodate a traditional engine bay.

That platform is the SSP, Scalable Systems Platform, 800-volt architecture, which has been plagued by delays, largely thanks to Volkswagen’s in-house software division Cariad, a unit that has become something of a cautionary tale in the automotive world. The situation got serious enough that Volkswagen brought in Rivian as a partner to help salvage the project. The original debut timeline has already slipped, with the Golf 9 now expected no earlier than 2028.

No hybrid, no combustion variant. At least not at launch. This is an all-electric car by design and by platform. Whether the Golf name carries enough weight to sell a premium EV in a market already crowded with cheaper Chinese alternatives is the real question nobody in Wolfsburg seems eager to answer out loud.