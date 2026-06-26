Volkswagen turns the ID. Buzz into a camper with this new kit

Volkswagen has introduced the Good Night Package for the ID. Buzz, a removable kit that turns the electric van into an occasional camping solution for two people without making permanent changes to the vehicle. The package, available in Germany from around €2,600 before its later expansion to other markets, including the United States, includes a folding bed structure installed above the rear seats with a 200 x 120 cm mattress, blackout curtains for the windows, ventilation grilles for the front side windows, a table and two folding chairs for outdoor use. The kit is compatible with passenger versions of the ID. Buzz in both short- and long-wheelbase form, regardless of seat configuration.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz becomes a mini electric camper with Good Night Package

The idea is not to replicate the California, Volkswagen’s camper van with a pop-up roof, integrated kitchen and fixed furniture. Instead, the package targets a different type of user: someone who wants an electric vehicle for daily use that can also be converted for weekends and overnight stops without buying a traditional camper. The setup remains deliberately minimalist, with no kitchen or bathroom on board.

What sets this proposal apart from a simple van with a mattress in the cargo area is its integration with the vehicle’s electric functions. With the latest software update, Volkswagen adds Overnight mode, which can keep the cabin temperature constant for up to 48 hours by using energy from the traction battery to power the climate control system in both summer and winter. The vehicle-to-load function also allows the ID. Buzz to supply up to 2,000 watts through a 230-volt socket, enough to power a cool bag, a coffee machine or camping accessories.

In the United States, Volkswagen has already developed a similar interpretation with the ID. Buzz Tourer, a version designed specifically for overnight stays on board. This confirms the German manufacturer’s growing interest in the electric vanlife segment beyond Europe as well. The Good Night Package does not fill the gap left by the absence of a zero-emission California in Volkswagen’s range, but it does offer an accessible alternative for those seeking versatility without giving up an electric van for everyday use.