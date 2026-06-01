Volkswagen to drop manual transmissions from its U.S. lineup after 2026

From the 2027 model year, the Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be available exclusively with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, losing the six-speed manual gearbox that had remained an option in the range until now. According to Car and Driver, this completes a transition that began with the 2025 update of the Golf GTI and Golf R, both of which also dropped the manual gearbox. For the US market, the effect is final: no new Volkswagen model will be available to order with three pedals.

Volkswagen drops the manual gearbox from its entire US line-up

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI had a special role in the US range because it kept an option that its compact siblings had already lost. The sporty saloon uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 228 hp, which customers could pair with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG until 2026.

Volkswagen explained that it tried to preserve the manual transmission for as long as possible, recognizing its value for a small but loyal enthusiast community. Global demand, however, has fallen to levels that no longer justify the industrial costs of production and homologation, especially in an industry increasingly moving towards electrified powertrains and high-performance automatic transmissions.

The decision comes at a difficult time for the brand’s performance compacts in the American market. In 2025, the Golf GTI recorded 7,235 units sold in the United States, down 35%, while the Golf R stopped at 3,319 units, down 21%. It remains to be seen whether the end of the manual gearbox will further accelerate this trend for the Jetta GLI, or whether customers will accept the switch to DSG-only without major resistance, considering that most buyers have already favoured automatic transmissions on sporty models for some time.

The broader picture confirms a market trend that now looks well established. The manual gearbox survives only in a few niche exceptions, mainly among high-end sports cars from Japanese manufacturers and some European premium brands. For Volkswagen enthusiasts, the 2026 Jetta GLI therefore represents the last chance to buy a new VW with a manual gearbox, at least in the US market.