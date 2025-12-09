Volkswagen issues urgent warning over ID.4 battery fire risk

The Volkswagen ID.4 is facing an unwelcome challenge just as the 2026 model year rolls out. A recall for a small batch of vehicles equipped with potentially faulty battery cells. The issue stems from supplier SK Battery America, where some cells may have been produced with misaligned electrodes, leading to a risk of decreased range and performance. More seriously, the defect is linked to two reported thermal events, including one vehicle that caught fire during DC fast charging back in Illinois in January 2024.

The affected ID.4 crossovers were produced between September 16, 2022, and September 22, 2024. Volkswagen Group of America is not messing around with safety warnings. Owners are strongly advised to immediately park their vehicles outside after charging, avoid overnight indoor charging, and, most urgently, refrain from Level 3 charging.

Furthermore, VW is asking owners to manually set their battery charge limit to a maximum of 80% until their dealer inspection is complete. Any suspicious battery module will be replaced free of charge for affected owners and lessees.

The recall request was officially confirmed in September 2025, after a lengthy investigation initiated by VGoA. The supplier, SK Battery America, has since implemented monitoring cameras to catch stacking anomalies and is reviewing production data to ensure other VW ID.4 models are safe. Dealers have been notified, and affected customers will receive notification letters by January 30, 2026.

Despite this battery hiccup, Volkswagen is forging ahead with its 2026 model year changes, which confirm the ID.4 is embracing the future standard. The NACS adapter is now standard equipment, alongside a 2-in-1 mobile charging cable. The trim lineup is being simplified. The base 62 kWh version is being discontinued, forcing customers into the longer-range Pro trims. Starting prices for the rear-wheel-drive Pro and the AWD version are $45,095 and $48,995, respectively, offering up to 291 and 263 miles of range.

Volkswagen needs to resolve this reliability issue fast. The only other significant change for 2026 is a slightly steeper $1,475 delivery fee. A painful reminder that even though the Chattanooga-built ID.4 offers 335 HP in its dual-motor version, the cost of getting it to your driveway is creeping up.