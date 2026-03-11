Volkswagen introduces Dark Label V6 and W600 Editions for 2026 Amarok

Volkswagen has unveiled the updated Amarok lineup for the 2026 model year in Australia, introducing two limited-edition variants, the Dark Label V6 and the W600, while reorganizing the range to make it clearer and more focused on the V6 engine. Nathan Johnson, Brand Director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, described the new Amarok as a product aimed at enthusiasts, built around the strength of the six-cylinder engine and a lineup structure that is easier to understand than before.

Volkswagen reveals 2026 Amarok with new limited-edition V6 models

The restructuring involves a fairly clear decision regarding engine availability. In the Australian lineup, only one version will retain the 2.3 TSI452 engine, the entry-level Amarok Style. For the new model year it adopts permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive, matching the diesel versions, and buyers can equip it with a 20-inch Bendigo alloy wheel available exclusively for this trim. All other trim levels, including two Style variants, PanAmericana, Aventura, and the two new special editions, will feature the 3.0 TDI600 engine, a choice that places the V6 turbodiesel at the center of the pickup’s identity.

The Dark Label V6 will be limited to 200 units for the 2026 model year and stands out thanks to an all-black design treatment. The package includes 20-inch matte alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights with dark surrounds, smoked taillights, a sports bar, side steps, a rear bumper, door handles, mirror caps, an X-design front bumper, black B-pillar trim and roof rails, along with a spray-in bed liner, a black tonneau cover, and dedicated decals.

The W600, developed in partnership with Walkinshaw Automotive Group, will sit at the top of the Amarok range with a configuration designed to highlight the pickup’s dynamic capabilities in the demanding conditions typical of the Australian market.

The Amarok update arrives during a particularly active period for Volkswagen in Australia. During the first months of 2026, the brand introduced driveaway offers for the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, valid throughout much of the local spring season. Volkswagen also revealed details of the new Tiguan and Tayron eHybrid, both equipped with the latest evolution of the group’s plug-in hybrid system, delivering 150 or 200 kW of power and using a 19.7 kWh battery capable of up to 117 km (73 miles) of electric range in the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen will also strengthen the model’s visibility through motorsport. The Amarok will return as the official recovery ute of the Repco Supercars Championship for the 2026 season, giving the pickup significant exposure in Australia’s premier racing series.