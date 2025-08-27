Volkswagen Golf R 2027: more power for the last roar before the EV era

Volkswagen is about to fulfill a long-awaited dream for enthusiasts by giving the Golf R a soundtrack worthy of its legend. According to Autocar, the German brand will launch a special version in 2027 featuring Audi’s iconic 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder, the same engine powering the RS 3.

This will mark the final hurrah for a gasoline-powered Golf before the lineup shifts fully toward electrification. Currently, the Golf R runs on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 328 HP and 400 Nm in US spec. Audi’s five-cylinder delivers 394 HP and 450 Nm, with the Performance Edition pushing it to 401 HP and 500 Nm. The result will be the fastest, fiercest Golf ever, edging closer to the RS3’s 0–100 km/h sprint of 3.8 seconds and beating the current R’s 4.6-second claim.

Power will be paired with a reworked seven-speed DSG and a more aggressive launch control. But it’s not just about horsepower. VW will equip the new Golf with track-ready hardware, including Audi’s torque-splitter rear differential, which can send power from side to side to sharpen cornering and traction. The target is Nürburgring dominance, where the Golf GTI Edition 50 currently holds VW’s best lap at 7:46.13, ahead of the Golf R 20 Years.

The chassis will also see upgrades. Extra front camber, reinforced joints and mounts, larger brakes than the R 333’s 357 mm setup, and lightweight forged wheels with grippier factory tires. Despite about 25 extra kilograms, the package aims to deliver stability and precision that drivers will feel at corner exit.

To meet European emissions rules, Audi’s five-cylinder will feature a revised particulate filter, denser catalytic converters, and more advanced NOx sensors. This keeps the charismatic engine alive long enough for VW to celebrate 25 years of the R badge with a proper send-off.

The design will match the substance with deeper intakes, hood vents, a more prominent roof spoiler, and four titanium exhaust tips with active flaps. Inside, lighter seats and weight-saving details will reinforce the car’s raw, performance-focused spirit.

An official debut could arrive in 2026, with sales starting in 2027 to mark the R division’s anniversary. After that, the Golf story evolves with upgraded hybrids, refined plug-ins, and the first fully electric Golf by the end of the decade.