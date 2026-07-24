Volkswagen electrifies the Transporter van: is 35 miles of range enough?

Volkswagen has been on a relentless product offensive lately. On the American side of the pond, the German automaker recently revealed pricing and detailed specifications for the all-new 2027 Atlas. Meanwhile, back home in Europe, regular hybrid powertrains have finally landed in compact staples like the Golf hatchback and the T-Roc crossover SUV. But the electrification push isn’t stopping with passenger cars. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is officially bringing plug-in hybrid technology to its iconic van lineup with the launch of the new Transporter eHybrid in the United Kingdom.

Order books for this inaugural plug-in hybrid model are now open across Britain, giving commercial fleet operators and tradespeople their first crack at Volkswagen’s updated workhorse. Business customers can opt for a Contract Hire agreement starting at £439 per month, which caters strictly to commercial users with no eventual ownership option. If you prefer buying outright, the commercial entry point starts at £38,155 excluding VAT. However, once VAT and On-The-Road (OTR) fees are factored in, the true retail tag jumps to £47,227, translating to well over $63,000 in American currency.

Underneath the familiar sheet metal, Volkswagen promises the same dependable utility that made the van a staple on British roads. The Panel Van derivative retains a solid payload capacity of 1,132 kg alongside a towing capacity of 2,300 kg. Propulsion comes from a hybrid setup pairing a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with an electric motor and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Together, the system pushes out a combined 229 HP.

Powering the electric motor is a rather modest 11.8 kWh battery pack. That modest juice box yields an electric-only range of up to 35 miles, depending heavily on the chosen body style. Recharging takes a leisurely 4.5 hours from a standard AC outlet because the system maxes out at a timid 3.7 kW charging speed.

Still, as market demand for low-emission commercial vehicles expands, Volkswagen believes the eHybrid will deliver its signature build quality with added flexibility for both independent contractors and fleet managers. Buyers can choose from three main body styles, the Panel Van, Kombi, and Shuttle, spanning short and long wheelbases across multiple trim levels. In total, Volkswagen offers no fewer than 20 configuration combinations. Sitting atop the price ladder is the top-tier T32 Kombi Sportline LWB, which commands an eye-watering £66,187 with VAT and OTR fees included, pushing this mid-size commercial PHEV dangerously close to the $89,000 mark.