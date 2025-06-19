Vintage Chrysler Marine HEMI V8 nets $8K at auction

A rare 1954 Chrysler FirePower HEMI V8 marine engine was auctioned online on June 10, 2025, on Bring A Trailer, attracting the interest of enthusiasts and collectors. The powerplant, a 5.4-liter V8 from a Century Coronado, had been removed in 2019 and preserved until today in a private shop in Rancho Santa Fe, California. At the end of the auction, it was sold without reserve for $8,000.

Rare 1954 Chrysler FirePower HEMI V8 Marine engine sells for $8,000 at auction

This engine is a marine variant of the first HEMI V8 produced by Chrysler, introduced in 1951 with hemispherical combustion chambers and overhead valves, at the time a significant technical innovation. The version in question had been manufactured by the brand’s marine division, designed expressly for use on high-end boats.

Capable of producing about 180 horsepower, this marine V8 was equipped with dual carburetors, brass exhaust system, and an original starter motor. The valve covers, with the raised “Chrysler Marine” inscription and painted in green, contributed to the vintage aesthetic of the piece. Despite a slight dent on one of the covers, the collectible value of the unit remained intact.

Today, few engines of this type have survived to the present day in similar condition. Chrysler Marine was, in the post-war period, a significant player in American boating, celebrated for build quality and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, such as foam-filled hulls. However, like many other specialized divisions of major automotive groups, this too was closed over time, making every surviving element a sought-after object by collectors.

The buyer’s intentions are not yet known, as some hypothesize a complete restoration of the original boat, while others imagine the engine transformed into a display piece. In any case, this sale demonstrates how the technical and cultural legacy of American power can still shine well beyond the roads.